The Irish Hereford Cattle society held a Spring Show & Sale of bulls in Golden Vale Marts, Kilmallock, on Saturday 16 April.

There was a strong entry of 55 bulls catalogued for the sale, but only 32 bulls were presented on the day. This is keeping with the current trend of pedigree sales all over the country, with dairy farmers in particular securing bulls at home ahead of mart sales.

Well-known Co Cork Hereford breeder Albert de Cogan had the job of judging the pre-sale show in the morning. He made no mistake when tapping forward the champion of the day. Ballinveney Diego, bred by the Farrell family from Tipperary, was crowned champion before topping the sale when he sold for €3,400 to a fellow Tipperary herd.

This December 2020-born bull was sired by Yarram star General and bred from a Glaslough Esquire dam. Diego has five stars for the terminal index, carcase weight and carcase conformation along with a four-star replacement index figure and is easy calving.

Reserve champion Gageboro Vermont sold for €3,100 pictured with breeder Niall Daly.

De Cogan chose his reserve champion in Gageboro Vermont. Bred by John Holloway and Niall and Lisa Daly of Gageboro Herefords, Westmeath, this August 2020-born bull is sired by Haven Jackal and bred from a Gurteragh Maximus 593 dam. Gageboro Vermont sold for €3,100 to a Cork farmer.

There was good success for new breeders Eamonn and Edmund Sheehan, Limerick, on their first day out with their first bull to sell. Rathcannon Rocky, born May 2020, is sired by Pulham Powerhouse and bred from a Tullaha dam. Rocky has a five-star rating across both the replacement and terminal indices coupled with an easy-calving figure. Rocky was purchased for €3,200.

Rathcannon Rocky sold for €3,200 for breeder Edmund Sheehan.

Longford breeder JJ Farrell made the 320km round trip down to Kilmallock to sell two bulls. The long trip was worth it when his first lot into the ring, Trillick Tim 2, sold to a Cavan dairy farmer for €3,200. Tim was sired by Freetown Nevada and bred from a Grianan Firecracker dam. This September 2020-born bull was bred from one of the best breeding cows in the herd and came with a dairy beef index of €31 along with a calving difficulty figure of 3.5% on dairy cows.

Trillick Tim 2 sold for €3,200 for JJ Farrell, Longford.

Trillick Buddy was the second and final lot for the herd presented for sale on the day. Another son of Freetown Nevada and bred from a Steil Gerard cow, Buddy has a five-star rating for the terminal index and carcase conformation along with easy calving figures. Buddy was purchased by a local Limerick herd for €3,000.

The average price on the day was €2,750, up almost €300 from €2,464 at the same sale last year.