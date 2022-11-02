There are more concerns about the security of diesel supply ahead of the European ban on imports from Russia. Europe does not have sufficient refinery capacity to meet its consumption, so importers are scrambling for alternative fuel sources.

The effect of this can be seen in US stockpiles of the product, which have dropped to the lowest levels since 2008, with only 25 days supply on hand. US suppliers are shipping diesel across the Atlantic to take advantage of higher European prices. That trade, however, will only work for as long as they have product to ship.