Matt Carthy says that the additional costs contractors pay in relation to diesel is effectively an additional cost passed on to farmers.

The impact of fuel costs on farm contractors and lack of action from the Government to issue a rebate has been heavily criticised by Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy TD.

He said that contractors deserve a commitment to action from Government following consistent delays to a review of their tax status, with particular relation to the carbon tax.

Farm contractors were first promised a review of their status regarding the rebate in 2019, according to Deputy Carthy.

However, this has been delayed on a number of occasions.

Contractors have no choice but to pass on the charge to their customers

"The simple facts of the matter are that farm contractors carry out the exact same work as farmers and the refusal of Government to commit to reform simply results in these charges being passed on to their farming customers," he said.

Lethargic attitude

It is yet another example of the challenges facing those involved in Irish agriculture being compounded by the lethargic attitude of the Government towards resolving long-standing inconsistencies, he said.

"Currently, farmers can avail of a rebate on the carbon tax if their income is sufficient.

"However, the same provision is not in place for farm contractors, despite the fact that they are carrying out agriculture work.

Additional cost

"Contractors have no choice but to pass on the charge to their customers, effectively making it an additional cost to farmers," he said.

A recent parliamentary question response by the Minister for Finance, who said that he must ensure that tax measures are aligned with ‘the need to meet our Climate Action Plan', is "particularly galling", according to Deputy Carthy.

"Would the minister believe it to be more beneficial if every single small- to medium-sized farmer in the State set about purchasing a personal fleet of agricultural machinery?"

Wasteful

"That would seem wasteful to me, as opposed to the current framework whereby farm contractors fill that gap and ensure that each piece of individual machinery is used to the maximum," he said.

This, he said, would penalise both farmers and farm contractors for this type of approach, is "beyond belief" and makes no sense from the perspective of meeting our climate obligations.

"The minister has confirmed he intends to complete the review exercise prior to the budget, though will not commit to bringing forward measures in the budget arising from that review.

"There can be no further delays. During a period of escalating input costs, farmers need support.

"One such support must be through a rebate of the carbon tax for those doing essential agriculture work for which there is no fuel alternative yet," he said.