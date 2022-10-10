Increasing nitrogen use efficiency would not be sufficient to meet the Farm to Fork target.

Diet changes have been found to be an essential condition in meeting the EU’s ambitious nitrogen waste reduction target in the Farm to Fork strategy.

New research published by the EU Joint Research Centre (JRC) identified 12 combinations of interventions to halve nitrogen losses, 11 of which involved diet changes.

The research found the largest potential to increase the nitrogen efficiency of the agro-food system lies in the livestock sector.

The Farm to Fork strategy has an ambition of halving nitrogen waste by 2030.

On the basis that increasing farm-level nitrogen use efficiency would not be sufficient to meet the target and the desired environmental impact, this research sought to assess the changes necessary in the whole food chain to halve nitrogen waste.

Methodology

The researchers initially established a nitrogen budget for the EU for the year 2015.

This included combining data on mineral fertiliser input, biological nitrogen fixation, indirect fertiliser use in imported feed and various nitrogen losses among other factors.

According to the research, the EU used 20teragrammes (Tg) of virgin (new) nitrogen to deliver 2.5Tg in food and 1.2Tg nitrogen in fibres to consumers, yielding a food-system nitrogen use efficiency (NUE) of 18%.

A model was built to combine intervention options which increase farm level nitrogen use efficiencies, reduce food waste, increase recycling of waste and improve water treatment and achieve a dietary shift towards healthier dietary patterns.

In relation to diet, the research looked at three alternatives: to reduce over-consumption of calories by one third; to reduce over-consumption of protein by 40% and to reduce consumption of animal products by shifting to a vegetarian, vegan or demaritarian diet (halving meat consumption, substitution with 50% crops, 10% seafood and 40% novel foods including insects and plant-based).

The options to reduce calories and protein intake aim to comply with World Health Organisation guidelines.

Research indicates that EU citizens consume an excess of 35% in energy needs and 70% in protein needs according to the JRC paper.

All interventions rely on diet changes

The research identified a significant range of intervention options which delivered nitrogen loss reductions ranging between 5% and 85%.

From this, 12 combinations were selected that delivered nitrogen loss reduction between 49% and 51% which were aligned to the EU Farm to Fork strategy.

These involved combinations of medium technological ambitions at farm level and dietary shifts.

The maximum nitrogen loss that was achievable at farm level with improved nitrogen waste management was 37% according to the research.

The implementation of measures to any one part of the food system alone was insufficient to halve the nitrogen loss, with researchers commenting “there is no single bullet to solve nitrogen pollution problems in the EU”.

Comment

While this research does not isolate an optimum intervention path, it is clear that the combination of farm-level actions and dietary shifts would significantly affect livestock enterprises.

Importantly, the research recognises that while the overall Farm to Fork target is an EU target, reduction targets are higher in areas with high nitrogen excess. However, the impact of dietary shifts would likely be felt across the EU and all livestock enterprises.

The interface of public health, diet and environment continues to be developed in research and policy.

While farm-level interventions are already in progress via the water framework directive, the nitrates directive and other EU policies, we are likely to see more policy aimed at reducing “excess” protein and calorie consumption on both environmental and health grounds.