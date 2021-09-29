With ground and growing conditions holding up well across the country, attention may be turned away from preparing all the all-important winter feed equipment.

The diet feeder is one of the complicated yet essential machines needed over the winter feeding period. It is important that it is correctly serviced and checked before duty calls. Now is the time to get it done. Before any maintenance takes place, it is good practice to wash the feeder for two reasons. Firstly, the cleanliness of the job and second, so that any cracks or wear can be easily seen. Before work begins, out of the interest of safety it is advised to remove the feeder from the tractor.