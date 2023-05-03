Jack Smyth from Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, leading the way for the traditional parade of Champions into the main arena at Balmoral Show, Lisburn, Co Antrim. \ Houston Green

Balmoral Park is situated just outside Lisburn at postcode BT27 5RL, and those travelling by car should follow the directional signage approaching the venue.

There is significant car parking available, although the cost is £10 per car.

The site is just 15 minutes from Lisburn Train Station, with a free shuttle bus in operation to Balmoral Park, running approximately every 5-10 minutes at peak times, and at 15-20 minute intervals off peak. The service will operate from 9am each day, running to 6.20pm on Wednesday and Saturday, and until 8.20pm on Thursday and 7.20pm on Friday.

Opening times

The show opens at 9.30am, closing at 6pm on Wednesday, 8pm on Thursday, 7pm on Friday and 6pm on Saturday.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. Prices are generally up by £1 per head this year, with entry for adults costing £23.50. Tickets for seniors (over 65) are £18, young people aged 12 to 18 get in for £17, with children aged five to 11 at £3, while those aged under five can get in for free.

Since moving to a four-day format, crowds coming to the show have tended to build as the week goes on, with the busiest day being the Saturday.

