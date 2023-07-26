Difficult grazing conditions

The rain has hampered grazing efforts on heavy farms right across the country, especially in the north and northwest. Although showers are forecast to be less frequent over the next few days, management is key to avoiding excessive damage. Temporary housing of stock isn’t ideal at this time of year as weather is still quite warm. Keeping stock out on grass is paramount to maintaining liveweight gain. Avoid stressing cattle too much during these periods of poor grazing conditions as stress could bring on other issues like pneumonia. Where cows need to be housed, keep calves grazing if you can via a creep gate in the shed or a paddock around the yard. Where ground is not grazed off properly, these areas can be re-grazed if the weather improves in the coming weeks. Where creep-feeding of calves or feeding finishing cattle is taking place, moving troughs daily is essential to reduce localised poaching around feeding points. Putting up a back fence will also help reduce damage.

Supplementation at grass

Where supplementation is not taking place for forward cattle, it’s time to consider it. In autumn, the energy content of grass reduces. Early spring-born weanlings should be offered 1-2kg ration/day for heifers and 2-3kg/day for bulls, especially if weanlings are being sold, as the extra weight gain will cover the costs of creep feeding. Where grass supply is diminishing or grazing conditions are extremely difficult feeding will also take the pressure of grass supply. Any cattle that are to be finished off grass in September/October should be getting ration at this stage. Heifers should be built up to 2-4kg and bullocks to 4-6kg of ration/day for 40 to 60 days prior to slaughter. Traditional breeds may not require as much supplementation. Feeding concentrates prior to slaughter should help improve kill-out and grade.

Buying cattle

With autumn weanling sales kicking off in the next two months, it is time for buyers to start focusing on budgets and what to buy. Some farmers may be holding off for lower prices, but don’t discount buying early. Along with being able to manage the animals’ health better by buying and running at grass, it may also be cost effective. Those that would normally buy a 550kg store or 350kg weanling in October, should consider the option of buying them lighter now and getting that 50kg of liveweight gain prior to housing. Grass and 1-2kg of ration/day over the next eight weeks will cost about €50 for a weanling to €90 for a bullock (depending on supplementation rate) and should result in a gain of about 50kg in liveweight over that period. At an average of €2.80/kg for weanlings and €2.45/kg for steers, buying an animal 50kg lighter now would save €30-€50/head if prices remain stagnant between now and the end of October. It’s important to do your sums when buying cattle. Work out your costs at current beef prices and then add/take off 20c/kg to see what it does. If cattle are making too much for you to make money, they don’t have to be bought.