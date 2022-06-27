The basic CPM is €14 based on the ability to target advertising to a very focused segment of the farming market.

Special packages are available on request. Contact Maeve Keane, Digital Advertising Manager on +353 1 4199578 | +353 87 4437650

or makeane@farmersjournal.ie .

Desktop

  • Leaderboards/banners (728*90)

  • MPUs (300*250)

  • Video in MPU positions

  • Half pages (300*600)

  • Billboard (970*250)

  • Home Page Takeover (available upon request)

  • Channel Page Takeover (available upon request)

    • iPad

  • Banners (728*90)

  • MPUs (300*250)

    • Mobile

  • Banners (300*100)

  • MPUs (300*250)

    • Irish Farmers Journal App

  • App banners (320*50)

  • MPUs (300*250)
    •  

    Digital edition (pdf)

  • Add rich media to ads or pages - audio or video or links to websites

  • Page takeovers - gifs embedded on advert
    •  

    Email marketing

  • Email banner available to run on 4 weekly emails (600*150)