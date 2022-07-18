A new initiative in the midlands is being launched to facilitate farmers and people in the agri-food industry to adopt and embrace digital technologies, by providing financing, information and services.

The joint collaboration is being spearheaded by two Co Laois-based groups, Bloom HQ in Mountrath and The Cube, Low Carbon Centre of Excellence, in Portlaoise.

They will hold an ‘Agri Think Tank’ on 27 July to gather feedback from the agri-food sector across counties Laois, Offaly and Westmeath.

The Smart Agri Hubs innovations workshop series will focus on sustainable land management for reducing the carbon footprint in the agricultural industry and the use of open source aerial technology to improve farming processes and, in turn, increase yields and productivity.

These workshops will be available through a hybrid model to ensure full accessibility and Zoom links will be available on www.bloomhq.ie or www.cubecentre.ie.

Dates and times of workshops and drop-in clinics will all be published on the above websites and respective social media platforms.

Hybrid model

Digital innovations officer at Bloom HQ Regina Dunne is one of two project managers, along with director of The Cube Niall Kelly.

The workshops will be delivered in a hybrid model to ensure participation from those ‘at-risk’ groups of the agri industry who may not necessarily engage with workshops on a community level.

Dunne said: "Agri Innovation Development Midlands (AIDM) will be a one-stop-shop, serving agri food-related companies within the midlands, helping them to become more competitive through the adoption and development of digital innovations.

"We will hold regular workshops and training events and serve as the conduit between all stakeholders.

“This consortium will create a unique service in the midlands, source data and provide educational and training relevant to the agri food and farming industry in the midlands," she added.

She said that those in agri-food production and the greater farming community want to get involved in the digital transformation, but sometimes they are unsure of where to access help, support and information.

"The midlands is a fertile area for agriculture - 10% of national farmers are based in the region. We will be providing farmers, agri-business owners, including agri-tech businesses, with all the help they need to access relevant services for them.

"Given our current global climate crisis, it is essential that stakeholders in the agri-food industry have access to emerging technologies and funding streams," she said.

It is imperative, she added, that they have the necessary information and tools to enable them become more competitive through the adoption of digital systems.