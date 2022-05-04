Cattle exporters Gerard and Alan Dillon recently extended their farming operations following the purchase of a 300ac holding at Kilbride near the Dublin-Meath border.

The Dillons, who own Kildare-based meat processor Moyvalley Meats, are understood to have bought the lands from the well-known Meath-based builders Tom and Michael Bailey.

The lands are located near Sweeney’s Pub in Kilbride, a landmark hostelry in the area. The sale price of the property was not disclosed.

The Dillon family are significant landowners in the Kildare-Meath area and have purchased at least two other sizeable holdings over the last few years.

They have also sold land; including a block of ground to online giants Amazon about two years ago.