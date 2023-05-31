In 2021, the Department paid just under €1.5m and just over €1.5m in 2022 in cleaning costs as a result of the pandemic.

My eyebrow was raised last week when I came across how much the Department of Agriculture spends on cleaning services.

Already this year, the Government has forked out over half a million euro for cleaning costs at Ag House and other Department offices. This year, a new cleaning company called Grosvenor Cleaning Services Ltd is on the scene and, so far, has received the largest chunk of this money.

In this instance, the new broom is certainly sweeping clean.

