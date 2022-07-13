Winter barley harvesting got underway in earnest last weekend with crops now harvested from Cork to Donegal. Many crops were cut a bit sooner than expected, partly due to the good harvest conditions but also partly because poor grain fill enabled many crops to dry down quicker.
Yield reports from harvested crops have been very variable so far, but they seem to be improving as harvesting progresses. Moisture levels were generally low, and yields vary from around 2.5 t/ac to above 4.1t/ac.
