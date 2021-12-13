The deteriorating situation around the COVID-19 pandemic and the current official regulations are to blame for the second postponement of Agritechnica, the world’s most renowned machinery show.

Agritechnica has been postponed for a second time and will now take place from 12 to 18 November 2023 at its usual exhibition grounds in Hanover, Germany.

The deteriorating situation around the COVID-19 pandemic and the current official regulations are to blame for the second postponement of the world’s most renowned machinery show.

“With regret, we have observed that, following the deteriorating pandemic situation in recent weeks and the resulting current official regulations, a justified exceptional situation has arisen, under which the trouble-free execution of Agritechnica is no longer possible”, explained German Agricultural Society (DLG) CEO Dr Reinhard Grandke.

'Regret'

He added: “We have made this decision respecting our responsibilities towards the health and safety of all. We deeply regret the cancellation. Many of our exhibitors, partners, visitors and members, as well as the entire DLG team, have already invested in extensive preparations.

"Our focus is now on preparing Agritechnica 2023 as well as the other national and international DLG events and trade fairs that are scheduled for next year.”

The DLG and Agricultural Machinery Association (VDMA) initially made the decision to postpone the event for four months, from November 2021 to 27 February to 5 March 2022. This announcement is a blow to the machinery industry, with the show being a major networking opportunity for all involved in the sector.

However, at present, machinery enthusiasts will be glad to learn that LAMMA in England in January is set to go ahead, as is SIMA in France and EIMA in Italy, which are both scheduled to go ahead in November 2022.