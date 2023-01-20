The advertisements from 'GoVeganWorld' on some Dublin Buses. \ Carol Nolan TD

Dublin Bus is carrying “disgraceful” and “misleading” advertisements encouraging consumers to go vegan, says Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan.

The advertisements, from GoVeganWorld, are postered on some Dublin Bus vehicles with a picture of a cow and read: “Agriculture emits 37.1% of Ireland’s [greenhouse gas] emissions. It’s time to stop using animal products.”

In the Dáil on Thursday, Nolan called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to condemn what she described as the “disgraceful attack on Irish agriculture”.

She asked the Minister to “stand up for Irish farmers and the agriculture sector”.

Complaint

“He is in government with Deputy Eamon Ryan, the Minister for Transport. I implore the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to ensure the Government intervenes urgently and condemns what is happening, because it is just not right.

“Farmers continue to struggle. They continue to struggle for a fair price, and now they are facing more attacks. It has to stop,” she said.

GoVeganWorld is an international animal rights and advocacy organisation with an Irish office at Chamberstown House, Slane, Co Meath.

The Laois-Offaly TD says she has written to Dublin Bus asking them to remove the GoVeganWorld posters on the buses.

Laois-Offaly Independent TD Carol Nolan.

“Our farmers are among the most efficient and produce the highest-quality food in the world.

“Food is produced at the highest level of regulation and standards, but our farmers don’t get recognition or acknowledgment for the good work they do in terms of sequestering of carbon or in terms of food production,” she said.

