Lot 1, a January 2019 born daughter of Trillick Hotspur, due to calve in September 2022 to the herd's stock bull Baleen Wayfair.

The Mullaghdoo Hereford Herd will be dispersed in GVM, Carrigallen, on Monday 19 September at 7pm.

Up until a number of years ago, the farm was home to a herd of Charolais and Herford suckler cows.

The Charolais herd was dispersed in 2016 and Basil Arnold has now decided to sell his Hereford cows as he changes his farming system to a drystock enterprise.

Arnold, who farms just outside Killeshandra in Co Cavan, has been a Hereford Society member since 2008 and has been a regular at society shows and sales down through the years. The herd is well-known throughout the country with the Mullaghdoo prefix appearing in breeding lines of many prizewinners at summer shows and society sales.

Lot 4, a January 2017-born cow by Trillick Hotspur due to calve in November to Baleen Wayfair.

Arnold said: “We put a lot of work into our breeding down through the years and the Hereford cattle were always very lucky for us. There are some great breeding cows included in the sale and hopefully they will go on to do good things for their new owners.”

Lot 29, a December 2021-born heifer by Baleen Mayfair.

Lot 27, a September 2021-born heifer sired by Fabb 1 Northern Star.

There are 41 lots of cattle for sale including 29 Hereford females (in-calf cows, cows with calves at foot, in-calf heifers, maiden heifers and weanling heifers), eight young Hereford bulls and one stock bull.