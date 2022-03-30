With the astronomical costs involved in running a modern contracting business, contractors now more than ever need to be on the ball when it comes to documenting and invoicing works carried out.

Most contractors record their work in handwritten diaries which they give to each employee and from here maybe once each month entries have to be transferred to invoice books or to a computer system. But as we all know too well, when the pressure comes on to get through workload it can be very easy to make a slipup and forget to take note of a certain job or worse again the diary is lost. This can potentially lead to a client customer not being correctly invoiced.