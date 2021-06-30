The IFA currently has just two female chairs across 17 national committees.

Some might be surprised that the IFA’s proposed diversity rule changes have been parked up, but I did flag the resistance to it some time ago.

My understanding is that rather than force the issue at a time when plates are full with CAP reform and the climate action bill, it was decided to delay its formal introduction until the autumn.

The focus of the rule changes and the report that informed them is around making the IFA more accessible for women and younger farmers, and no one seems to be opposed to that.

However, some people who would be affected by the new rules around maximum terms, mainly men, mostly older, took the changes as a personal attack.

Only one woman sat on the 56-strong national council a few years ago – Maura Canning being the farm family committee chair.

Now there are two committee and seven county chairs on council. The hope is the new rules will continue that upward trend.