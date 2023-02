What is the silliest question you've ever been asked? \ Donal O'Leary

It appears there is still a long way to go when it comes to the general public’s understanding of farming. A survey of UK farmers has revealed some of the weird and wonderful questions they have been asked.

While The Dealer believes there is no such thing as a stupid question, these questions really take the biscuit:

Do cockerels lay eggs?

How many times can you harvest beef from a cow?

What type of cow produces semi-skimmed milk?

They’re dairy cows so why is there a bull?

What happens if you forget to milk your cows, do they explode?

My favourite one was when a walker asked a farmer “Is that fence really electric?” “Yes,” the farmer answered. “Isn’t that illegal?” the walker replied.