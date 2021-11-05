As part of Science Week, the Society of Irish Plant Pathology is hosting an event called Hedgucation for its 2021 meeting.

The event will focus on the importance of hedgerows in Ireland and will look at the pathogens and pests that can attack hedgerows.

It takes place online on Thursday 11 November from 10am. You need to register for the event here.

Hedgerows are managed habitats, of which there are about 690,000km of in Ireland, providing habitats for wildlife, food for birds and pollinators, providing boundaries on fields and sequestering carbon.

Hedges need to be at least 1.5m in height to allow birds to nest, but all types of hedgerows have a role for biodiversity, whether they are dense and stock-proof.