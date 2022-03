There must be money to be made in heifer raffles, says the Dealer. \ Odhran Ducie

The odd time I do look at the social media these days, I’m bombarded with raffle competitions for “chunky” show heifers and bags of fertiliser.

There are one or two competition pages online that seem to be in the running to replace Winning Streak with the extent of agri prizes it has up for grabs.

I know the lotto had a dry run of late but I wonder when did we stop betting on the horses to chance our luck on a pen of cattle instead?