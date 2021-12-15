Too often when facing into a challenge we look for the single elaborate solution – often at the expense of realising the combined potential of a number of smaller, and often easier to implement, actions. Farming is no different, particularly when it comes to identifying how best the sector can respond to the current environmental challenges.

The rollout of existing and new technologies will be key in helping farmers reduce gaseous emissions and in tackling the challenges relating to water quality and biodiversity loss. However, alongside these we must also explore the dividends that can be achieved from the better integration of farming enterprises.