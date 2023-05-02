Dog attacks are an epidemic of violence being visited upon livestock, says Carol Nolan TD.

Dog attacks on livestock are a “relentless and yearly” assault on the livelihoods of farmers, says Carol Nolan TD.

The Independent TD for Laois-Offaly insisted that the worrying of sheep and cattle is “not just some fringe issue or an inevitable aspect of farming life”.

Following recent and severe dog attacks on sheep, she called on Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to step up measures to effectively tackle the issue.

Deputy Nolan warned that despite repeated promises, farmers will be left waiting a number of years for Government to demonstrate its seriousness in addressing the “devastating and distressing” attacks that can leave farmers facing significant financial damage.

“Farmers tell me that they can almost set their watch to the annual ministerial press release on this issue, but yet when it comes to follow-up and enforcement, they are still waiting for change,” she added.

Widespread

The Independent TD highlighted that Ministers Humphreys and McConalogue accept that approximately 4,000 sheep are killed or seriously injured in dog attacks every year.

“By any estimation, that is an epidemic of violence being visited upon livestock and yet it goes on and on each and every year.

“Farmers have had enough of the consolatory tone of ministerial press releases. They do not need any more expressions of ‘grave concern’ from Government.

"They need immediate action and a properly resourced enforcement regime that sends out of a zero-tolerance message on this issue,” Deputy Nolan concluded.

