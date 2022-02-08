IFA national sheep chair Kevin Comiskey on his farm marking 12 months since IFA launched the No Dogs Allowed campaign.

The current legislative system for the enforcement of responsible dog ownership and dog control is deficient, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA national sheep chair Kevin Comiskey criticised the lack of “meaningful action” from Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys on enhancing regulation following a recent case in Gort District Court. A case was taken by a farmer who had his sheep savagely attacked by dogs.

Comiskey said that due to the dog attack, the farmer had his income decimated.

He said the farmer should not have had to resort to the court system and risk the associated costs because of the failure of the authorities to have appropriate enforcement and sanctions in place for dog owners.

Sanctions

The Leitrim farmer noted that Tuesday marks the first anniversary of the IFA’s No Dogs Allowed campaign, which he said “will continue until we see meaningful action” from Government.

“The level of sanctions that can be applied do not reflect the savagery and trauma these uncontrolled dogs are causing.

"The absence of a centralised database to identify ownership and those responsible for the dogs, and the lack of enforcement of microchipping, are all contributing to this persistent and escalating problem,” he said.

Commitment

Comiskey reminded Minister McConalogue of the commitment he gave at the recent IFA AGM to put in place better legislation. He said this “needs to happen as a matter of urgency”.

“All dog owners should take heed that they are fully liable for all damage and suffering caused to farmers and their sheep by their dogs.

“The irresponsible behaviour of some dog owners continues to lead to devastating consequences on farms and must stop,” he said.

Critical

The IFA national sheep chair said that this is a critical time of year on sheep farms as lambing gets under way.

“Dog attacks are causing unimaginable suffering for sheep and lambs and huge economic losses for farmers.”

He said dogs should not be allowed in or near farmland and he urged all dog owners to behave in a responsible way and adhere to this.

Comiskey reiterated the IFA’s asks to reduce the level of dog attacks on sheep. These include a single national database for all dogs in the country and tougher sanctions for those found in non-compliance of microchipping obligations.

He also called for “more appropriate sanctions” for those who fail to have their dog under their control at all times and for those whose dogs are identified worrying or attacking livestock.

