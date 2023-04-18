A ewe killed by the dog and washed up with the tide at Magheroarty beach, Co Donegal. \ Mary Boohan

Several ewes were killed or badly injured after they were driven into the water and attacked by a dog at Magheroarty beach, Co Donegal, on Monday.

The incident, which was observed by an onlooking walker, involved the dog owner entering the water to restrain his animal and leaving the wounded sheep in the waves to die.

Flock owner Mary Boohan told the Irish Farmers Journal it is so “cruel and heart breaking to see the horrendous death they get because people can’t control their dogs”.

A ewe wounded by the Collie mix dog. \ Mary Boohan

The farmer had 22 sheep killed by a husky on the same beach in 2021, adjacent to her commonage, with signs asking dog walkers to keep their pets on leads since put in place.

However, she described how people still ignore the lead requests and warned that Monday’s attack is just the “latest example” of an ongoing issue.

A four-week-old lamb killed by the dog. \ Mary Boohan

Gardaí are investigating the latest case, with nearby CCTV footage under review.

Attack

Between 1.45pm and 2.45pm on Monday afternoon, Boohan’s sheep were driven off their commonage, across the beach and into the water by the dog, a long-haired black Collie mix.

“The dog drove the sheep out to the ocean. He attacked in the water,” said the Donegal farmer.

A dead ewe following the dog attack. \ Mary Boohan

A ewe was found dead at the scene, while another was washed ashore last night, having been bit on the neck and likely subsequently drowned.

There are five sheep still missing, with the farmer waiting on the tide to go out to find more animals.

A four-week-old lamb’s spine was broken by the dog and that animal is also now dead.

Magheroarty Beach, Co Donegal. \ Mary Boohan

Another ewe, due to lamb in a week, had the “back end ripped out of her”, according to Boohan, who said the injured animal is receiving veterinary treatment.

Appeal

The impacted farmer appealed to dog owners to control their animals and keep them on a lead.

“These dogs really aren’t just a hand bag. You cannot take for granted that your dog can do this. It doesn’t matter if it’s locals or strangers.

A ewe found dead at the scene. \ Mary Boohan

“It’s just so sad because obviously they’re heavily in lamb. It’s not even the money. It’s just the fact that the deaths are so horrific.

“They’re quiet sheep and they’re used to our sheep dog. They’re terrified now. These injuries are just not sights you want to be seeing,” Boohan said.

