Startup hub Dogpatch, in partnership with industry leaders Kerry Group, ESB and Coillte, has launched ‘2050’, a national sustainability accelerator and innovation platform.

The programme, supported by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, will include a focus on dairy sustainability and aims to make Ireland a global leader in the field.

Dogpatch’s 2050 programme is split into the 2050 ‘accelerator’ and the 2050 ‘ecosystem’ initiatives, with both supported nationwide through regional hubs in Cork (Republic of Work), Kerry (RDI Hub), Galway (Portershed), GreenTech HQ (Wexford) and Dublin (Dogpatch).

International research experts Otherlab and the Grantham Foundation, a philanthropic climate organisation dedicated to the protection of the environment, will also be pulled in for round tables, knowledge sharing and various collaborative events.

The 2050 accelerator will bring industry together with top Irish and international startups, to work on practical pilot projects to help them to rapidly scale their impact, with access to Ireland’s national sustainability infrastructure assets, such as wind farms, dairy farms and forestry.

Kicking off in the second quarter of 2023, the accelerator is open to Irish and global sustainability-focused startups and applications to participate close on 20 April.

The 2050 ecosystem will bring together companies, institutes, government, academia and startups working on innovation in sustainability through a series of talks, workshops and round tables.

In addition, the Grantham Foundation will sponsor a specific stream focused on supporting startups developing carbon dioxide removal (CDR) solutions.

While it is not yet clear what roles dairy farmers will have in the initiatives, it is understood dairy-related startups could be connected with dairy farmers on the ground to test and roll out their sustainability products.

No funding has been confirmed for any of the initiatives involved.

Minister of State with responsibility for public rrocurement, e-government and circular economy Ossian Smyth TD said the Dogpatch ambition will play an “important role in achieving our national sustainability targets”.

“These new key initiatives will help open the door to really practical and impactful activities for startups, that in partnership with Government and private industry can really help Ireland move forward in this area.

“Ireland is well placed to take advantage of the global opportunity to become a real leader in sustainability innovation in line with the Government’s commitments in the climate action plan,” he said.

