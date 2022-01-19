People treating their pet like one of the kids has turned pet care into a €21.8bn industry.

Cashing in on this anthropomorphism, Petmania has launched vegan dog food for “pets that want to try the Veganuary challenge and reduce their carbon pawprint.” What pets are these, The Dealer’s collie asks?

The company claims the product is nutritionally complete but (here comes the kicker) “minus the hormones and antibiotics often associated with meat-based diets….. and its production has less impact on the environment”.

Complaint

The collie has been penning a complaint to the Competition & Consumer Protection Commission about misleading advertising all morning. Thank goodness, she is a good reader, I might have missed it.