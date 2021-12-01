The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society held its annual premier autumn show and sale of bulls and heifers on Saturday.
The sale had over 40 heifers catalogued, along with 13 bulls.
Well-known Roscommon breeder Tommy Shryane from the Rooskey Shorthorn herd in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, was tasked with the judging duties for the day.
Top female
Taking the overall female championship was Ardclay Ms Kiki Fancy 2 (RLW) for Laurance Murphy, Tullow, Co Carlow.
A January 2020-born maiden heifer, she is sired by Eiomor Ideal 50p and out of a Podehole Edmond-sired dam. She was sold at €3,700.
Reserve champion female was exhibited by Kieran Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo. Glannaven Flame is a December 2020-born maiden heifer sired by Hussar of Upsall and was sold for €3,900.
Average price for bulls was €2,100. Weanling heifers averaged €2,327 for the 15 sold. Maiden heifers average €2,596 for 12 sold, while in-calf heifers averaged €2,800 for two sold.
Champion bull
Champion bull went to Jackie Joker 2nd, exhibited by John Heneghan, Ballinlough, Co Roscommon.
This April 2020-born bull, sired by Sliabhbhui Prince 2nd and out of a Bushypark Enda 4th-sired dam, sold for €2,000.
Reserve champion bull went to Roscommon breeder Anthony Dockery. Rockville Bean 500 is a February 2021-born bull sired by Rockville Clohessy Dice and out of the 16-year-old cow Drimna Dainty, who is sired by Dovea Sir James 2nd.
Top price went to Terry and Amelda Middleton, Moate, Co Westmeath, for their January 2021-born heifer Ballinliig Dolly Ella.
She had a five-star replacement index of €139 and is sired by Clonina Explorer 300 and out of Ballinliig Molly Dolly, who is sired by Waukaru Coppertop 464.
Commenting on the sale, breed secretary Kieran Flatley said: “We were delighted with the sale, with a lot of interest from Northern Ireland, which is encouraging for the breed.
“The heifers were once again the highlight, with plenty of customers both online and ringside for the right type of heifer.”
