Top-priced heifer at the sale went to Terry and Amelda Middleton, Co Westmeath, selling for €4,000.

The Irish Shorthorn Cattle Society held its annual premier autumn show and sale of bulls and heifers on Saturday.

The sale had over 40 heifers catalogued, along with 13 bulls.

Well-known Roscommon breeder Tommy Shryane from the Rooskey Shorthorn herd in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon, was tasked with the judging duties for the day.

Top female

Taking the overall female championship was Ardclay Ms Kiki Fancy 2 (RLW) for Laurance Murphy, Tullow, Co Carlow.

A January 2020-born maiden heifer, she is sired by Eiomor Ideal 50p and out of a Podehole Edmond-sired dam. She was sold at €3,700.

First-prizewinning weanling heifer from the herd of Michael Joe Doherty, Mayo, is by Drs Super Mario 42e and sold for €3,350.

Reserve champion female was exhibited by Kieran Flatley, Kilkelly, Co Mayo. Glannaven Flame is a December 2020-born maiden heifer sired by Hussar of Upsall and was sold for €3,900.

First-prizewinner in the senior heifer class went to Cavan breeder Patrick Brady. His January 2020-born heifer is by Alta Cedar Lads Legacy 14p and sold in-calf due in January to Cregga Rio. She sold for €3,000.

Average price for bulls was €2,100. Weanling heifers averaged €2,327 for the 15 sold. Maiden heifers average €2,596 for 12 sold, while in-calf heifers averaged €2,800 for two sold.

Champion bull

Champion bull went to Jackie Joker 2nd, exhibited by John Heneghan, Ballinlough, Co Roscommon.

This April 2020-born bull, sired by Sliabhbhui Prince 2nd and out of a Bushypark Enda 4th-sired dam, sold for €2,000.

Champion female from Laurence Murphy, Carlow, sold for €3,700, pictured with judge Tommy Shryane.

Reserve champion bull went to Roscommon breeder Anthony Dockery. Rockville Bean 500 is a February 2021-born bull sired by Rockville Clohessy Dice and out of the 16-year-old cow Drimna Dainty, who is sired by Dovea Sir James 2nd.

Top price went to Terry and Amelda Middleton, Moate, Co Westmeath, for their January 2021-born heifer Ballinliig Dolly Ella.

Champion bull went to John Heneghan, Roscommon, and he sold for €2,000, pictured with judge Tommy Shryane.

She had a five-star replacement index of €139 and is sired by Clonina Explorer 300 and out of Ballinliig Molly Dolly, who is sired by Waukaru Coppertop 464.

Commenting on the sale, breed secretary Kieran Flatley said: “We were delighted with the sale, with a lot of interest from Northern Ireland, which is encouraging for the breed.

Reserve champion bull went to Anthony Dockery, Elphin, Co Roscommon. He sold for €2,200.

“The heifers were once again the highlight, with plenty of customers both online and ringside for the right type of heifer.”