Domestic milk intake by creameries and processors was back by 9.9m litres for June 2023, according to the latest Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

Total milk intake in Ireland was over 1bn litres in June 2023, representing a decrease of almost 1% or 9.9m litres when compared with June 2022.

June 2023's figure is also down by 1.8% (19.5m litres) when compared with June 2021.

Fat content

Fat content dropped from 4% in June 2022 to 3.98% in June 2023, while protein content also fell from 3.47% to 3.39% over the same period.

Butter production increased by 1,600t - from 29,100t in June 2022 to 30,600t in June 2023.

Skim milk powder production decreased from 26,200t in June 2022 to 21,200t in June 2023.

In the six months from January to June 2023, milk intake by Irish processors was estimated at 4,597.7m litres, a decline of 39.9m litres (0.9%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022.