After a showery week in west Cork, good weather prevailed for Dunmanway Show as the 73rd annual show was held last Sunday at the showgrounds just outside the town.

While numbers were back slightly on last year, there was no shortage of competition, especially in the beef section with over four hours of judging taking place.

Judge Valerie Keogh presents the O'Mahony cup for the champion Limousin to Denise O'Donovan and Ian Santry, Castlehaven, for their cow Haven Marley. Also included is her calf Haven Uno shown by Grace O'Donovan.

Judges Eoghan and Patrick O'Donnell with Robert Roycroft, owner of the champion Hereford at Dunmanway Show. Also included is Andrew Guest.

Judge Valerie Keogh with Jack Ward holding Colomane Madge and Michael Ward holding Colomane Topgun ET, the champion Charolais at Dunmanway Show.

Don Oreo ET, the champion Belgian Blue at Balmoral Show earlier this year, didn’t have to venture as far last weekend as she was awarded supreme beef champion of Dunmanway Show. Owned by well-known local breeder Tim O’Donovan, the October 2020-born heifer wasn’t short of competition with an excellent standard of beef cattle on display.

Judges Valerie Keogh and Patrick O'Donnell deliberating at at Dunmanway Show.

Judge Ivor Bryan selected Mohoncross Dawn 70 owned by David and Darragh Sheehy, Skibbereen, as the champion Friesian animal at Dunmanway Show. He is seen here presenting the cup to Claire Kirby and Darragh Sheehy.

Valerie Keogh from Offaly made the trip to west Cork to judge the continentals and she as kept busy all day as she progressed through the breeds. Raceview Simmentals picked up champion Simmental with John Ward from Bantry claimin the Charolais championship.

There was plenty of competition in the commercial classes especially and the reserve champion came from these ranks.

Michael Dullea with his champion Aberdeen Angus of the Dunmanway Show, Deelish V Precious. Also included are judges Eoghan and Patrick O'Donnell.

The February 2022-born Limousin heifer “Cindy” owned by Ian Santry had earlier picked up the commercial champion. The Castlehaven breeder was also successful in the Limousin section.

Champion Aberdeen Angus went to Deelish V Precious, a September 2022-born heifer owned by Drimoleague breeder, Michael Dullea. The Coonamble Elevator E11 daughter was picked out by judges Patrick and Eoghan O’Donnell.

Judge Valerie Keogh with Daniel O'Donovan, Dunmanway, with his heifer Don Oreo ET which took home supreme beef champion at Dunmanway Show.

The father and son from Mitchelstown were over the traditional breeds and they selected a September 2022-born bull, sired by Drumboy Jamie and owned by Robert Roycroft of Springvilla Herefords, as champion Hereford.

Elsewhere in the beef classes, Bantry’s John Ward won the champion Charolais category, while Raceview Simmentals from Mallow took home champion Simmental.

In the dairy ring, judge Ivor Bryan from the Hilltop Herd in Carrigaline tipped forward Mohoncross Dawn 70 1261, a 2018-born cow owned by David and Darragh Sheehy from Skibbereen, as overall Friesian champion.

In the other dairy breeds, James O’Donovan from Schull won the champion Shorthorn and Robert Shannon from Ballinascarthy received champion Jersey.