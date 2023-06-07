All hell broke loose in the Dail chamber when Pippa Hackett referred to west Cork TD Michael Collins as an organic farmer. “The Minister of State used my name inside in the Dáil on private information she must have got only from her husband. I am not an organic farmer,” Collins said.

It seems that when Collins was farming organically, Mark Hackett had inspected the farm, which Collins has since handed over to his son.

Hackett responded that she and Collins had discussed the farm personally. Mattie McGrath and Michael Healy Rae rowed in, demanding Hackett apologise, leading to the Dáil being suspended twice, and ending of the debate on nature restoration.

It has since emerged that Collins has previously referred to himself as an organic farmer in the Dáil on a few occasions.