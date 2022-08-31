The We Eat Balanced media campaign, led by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) returns on 7 September, and ahead of that, various experts have warned consumers about the dangers of cutting back on red meat and dairy.

It comes at the same time as a study by consultancy firm Public First shows that 28% of consumers are eating less meat to try and save money.

A separate survey by AHDB also highlights that 33% of consumers agree that the cost of living crisis has made their diet less healthy overall, while other work has shown that almost half of girls and young women aged 11 to 18 suffer from low intakes of iron.

Among those experts supporting the We Eat Balanced campaign is Professor Nigel Scollan from Queen’s University Belfast.

“The campaign highlights the importance of eating a balanced diet and, within it, focuses on the value meat and dairy can play in people’s diets and emphasises their role in providing natural sources of key nutrients,” he said.

