Don’t miss this week’s Irish Farmers Journal as we share what factories paid farmers in 2021 for steers, young bulls and heifers and rank the performance in each category. Who came out on top in our factory price league?

Pick up your copy of the Irish Farmers Journal from Thursday 27 January or subscribe here.

Plus, Phelim O’Neill will have additional analysis and comment online at www.farmersjournal.ie.

Listen to Phelim O’Neill and Justin McCarthy analyse the factory leagues here:

Listen to "Ep 480 - Down to Agribusiness - Justin McCarthy and Phelim O'Neill beef factory leagues" on Spreaker.