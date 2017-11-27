Donal Creed laid to rest

The funeral of Donal Creed took place on Monday.

The burial took place on Monday of Donal Creed, Codrum, Macroom, Co Cork (1924 to 2017).

Donal died peacefully last Thursday in the company of his family. Donal was husband to Madeleine, father of current Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, Marcella, Michelle, Madeleine, Suzanne, Louise, and recently deceased Claire.

Donal’s first love was farming. However, after starting to farm, he became very involved in representing his local community. Donal went on to become a member of Cork County Council, TD and one of the first Irish politicians to represent Ireland as a Member of the European Parliament (1973 to 1977).

Farming and milking cows was never far from his mind and in later years gardening replaced farming as his occupation of choice.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and many members of the current Dáil attended the burial service in St Colman’s Church, Macroom, on Monday. Many former Fine Gael ministers including Alan Dukes were also in attendance.