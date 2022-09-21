Irish Community Air Ambulance seeks your support at this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Co Laois.

Providing critical care rapid response, Community Air Ambulance is widening its services on the ground also.

There are currently five cars on the ground in Mayo, Donegal, Wicklow and Dublin.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, head of fundraising at the Irish Community Ambulance, Lorraine Toner said: "The fundraising is for the whole charity from our air ambulance which is based out Rathcoole in Co Cork to covering the cost of our ground service where we have volunteer emergency medics, who are usually consultants, from hospitals and they volunteer in their spare time.

"If you are in a rural location and there's a heart attack in the house, a highly skilled emergency consultant would arrive in one of these cars here that's equipped from the help of fundraising from the Irish public."

Toner added that the charity relies heavily on the public to fundraise.

"We get no money to kit out these cars. The equipment is life-saving and we want to make sure our volunteers are kitted out with exactly what they need to save lives," she said.

Incidents on Irish farms accounted for 13% Irish Community Air Ambulance's tasking in 2021 which is the third highest after cardiac arrest and road traffic collisions.

Cardiac arrests account for 20% of taskings while road traffic collisions account for 17%.

In 2021, volunteer medic responders doctors attended to 890 medical and trauma calls.

"We are looking for communities, individuals and corporates to get involved with our charity," Toner concluded.

To donate, patrons at this year’s Ploughing can visit their stand or alternatively donate online.