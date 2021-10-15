A male corncrake has a distinctive 'crex crex' call which can travel up to 1km away. \ National Parks and Wildlife Service

Farmers in Donegal are being sought after to apply for the Results-Based Payment Scheme which aims to improve the conservation status of the corncrake in Ireland.

Farmers in Toraigh, Inis Bó Finne, Meenlaragh to Marlehill and west Donegal are eligible to participate in the scheme.

The Corncrake Life project is aimed to work with farmers and landowners to improve habitat for corncrakes in nine special protection area (SPA) networks and surrounding farmlands.

The closing date for expressions of interest is 4pm on Wednesday 20 October.

To apply, fill out the expression of interest form here.

The Irish Farmers Journal reported in July that corncrake numbers increased to their highest level in five years, with at least 185 male corncrakes recorded in Ireland this year. This figure in up 146 from 2019.

Positive participation in the corncrake grant scheme has resulted in an improvement in habitats as farmers are choosing to delay mowing until later in the corncrake's breeding season.

The future for the corncrake is looking good, particularly in western regions such as Donegal, Mayo and Galway.