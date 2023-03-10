The next meeting of the IFA's rules and privileges committee will discuss the matter. / Philip Doyle

Alleged canvassing issues for the recent election of a Donegal Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) chair are to be discussed at a meeting of the IFA rules and privileges committee in two weeks' time.

Two farmers were in the running for the position of chair - Joe Sweeney from Dunfanaghy and Peter Lynch from Newtowncunningham. Lynch was the outgoing county vice-chair.

At the election for the position on 7 February, Sweeney won by 66 votes to Lynch’s 46.

Lynch emailed the chair of the rules and privileges committee Martin Stapleton highlighting his concerns around the alleged issues last month.

In the email to Stapleton, Lynch set out that he had concerns over canvassing issues, which, in his opinion, may have impacted on the outcome of the election.

Disappointed

He said as a member he has given his all to the organisation and cited sleeping in the Department offices at a grain protest, building and encouraging branches and facilitating meetings on farm.

Lynch said he was very disappointed at the outcome of the election, given his contribution to the IFA. Lynch would like the election to be re-run.

Meeting

The next meeting of the IFA rules and privileges committee was due to take place on 14 March. However, it has been postponed and will now take place the following week.

Committee chair Martin Stapleton confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that as with every other matter brought to the committee’s attention, the matter will be discussed.