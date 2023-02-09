Joe Sweeney has been elected as the new Donegal Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) county chair at its AGM on Tuesday night 7 February.

The Dunfanaghy-based farmer succeeds Brendan McLaughlin, who has held the position for the last four years.

Sweeney defeated Newtowncunningham farmer Peter Lynch, who was the outgoing vice-chair in Donegal.

Sweeney is also currently the Inishowen Development Partnership’s farm and fishing families officer.

Other roles

Meanwhile, Tina McLaughlin becomes the new assistant secretary, while Frank McClean will be the new vice-chair.

Neville Myles was elected the new livestock representative for the county and George Starritt will serve on the animal health committee.

On the night, Hugh Kelly was elected on to the grain committee, Andrew McShea will be Donegal’s farm business representative and Donald Logue will be on the national potato committee.