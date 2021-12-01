Some of the ewes included in the sale are in-lamb to the €8,500 Knockhill Angel.

Donegal Texel Breeders will hold its annual sale of pedigree Texel in-lamb ewes and ewe lambs at Raphoe Livestock Mart on Friday 10 December at 7pm.

Online bidding via MartBids is available, with pre-registration required before the sale.

Ewes from over 20 top flocks will be on offer. Rams have been consistently in the top prices at the Irish premier Texel sale in recent years.

Lots of Sheep Ireland-recorded ewes scanned in-lamb to exciting new rams and the very best proven rams. Catalogues available upon request.