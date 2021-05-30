A children’s book centred on farm safety has been created and published by two transition year students in Deele College, Raphoe, Co Donegal.

Despite not coming from farming backgrounds, Aoife Jordan and Molly Harkin said they were inspired to create the book when farm safety issues intensified during lockdown.

“There was an increase in child-related accidents on farms during the initial lockdown,” Molly told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We felt it was important to educate people about the dangers on farms and the book is aimed for early readers between four and nine years old.”

The main characters, Sally and Sam, are helped by an array of farmyard animals as they travel through various farm scenes and possible danger points.

Farm safety book written by two Donegal transition year students.

The book delves into the areas such as how to identify the tractor safety symbol and precautions around slurry spreading.

Farm accidents remain a huge issue and disproportionately affect the old and young on farms.

The project has the full support of Donegal IFA which recognises the need to address farm safety and the need to make adults and children aware of the potential dangers of the farmyard.