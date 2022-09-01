A selection of the cattle on show in Virginia on 24 August.

The two top commercial weanling titles awarded at Virginia Show, held on Wednesday 24 August, went to Co Donegal cattle breeders.

In total, €7,000 was on offer in the commercial cattle classes.

The Carnaross Mart male weanling champion, exhibited by Clive and Victor Barnett of Raphoe, Co Donegal, took home €600 of the €5,000 commercial weanling prize pot provided by Carnaross Mart.

The female champion, bred and shown by Pierce McNamee from Convoy, Co Donegal, was a Limousin-Charolais-cross calf.

McNamee told the Irish Farmers Journal that they intend to offer the weanling heifer for sale at the elite haltered commercial cattle sale in Stranorlar Mart this November.

Bullock champion

The Liffey Meats champion bullock prize was awarded to Co Longford cattle finisher John Kane.

There was €2,000 on offer in the bullock class, with €600 going to the champion.

The bullock is a Belgian Blue-Limousin-cross, with the Blue coming from the dam’s side of the house.

The show also saw second-lactation cow Hilltara Undenied Apple scoop the top prize at the Bailey’s Diageo all-Ireland champion cow competition.