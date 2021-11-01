Grower Peter Lynch passing Mount Errigal as he delivered the barley to Crolly Distillery.

Two distilleries in Donegal are hoping to start producing whiskey using locally grown grain later this year. This will be the first time whiskey is legally produced in the county using local grain in over 181 years.

Based in Gaoth Dobhair Gaeltacht area of west Donegal, Crolly Distillery, located in the old Crolly doll factor, started producing whiskey in 2020.

The company recently took delivery of Donegal barley, which will make up around 35% of its total barley requirements. However, next year, the company hopes to source 100% of its barley from the county.

Based close to Europe’s tallest cliffs, Sliabh Liag distillery recently took delivery of malting barley and oats, which it intends to use in its production process.

Assembly

The barley is assembled by father and son duo Jim and Gareth Devenney from Agricare & Crop Specialists, based in Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal.

The company began assembling malting barley for Boortmalt in 2018. Malting barley has since become a mainstay crop in many northwest growers' rotations.

Peter Lynch with Crolly Distillery head distiller Julio.