The Irish Family Farm Group has launched a campaign to defend farmer interests.

Given the focus on the agricultural sector and climate change this week, The Dealer is certain of one thing: there will be no shortage of farm organisations to challenge Eamon Ryan and his eco-warriors.

One man to bounce headlong into the bearna bhaoil has been the old diehard Donie Shine and his Irish Family Farm Group.

Supported by Zurich insurance, Donie is organising a series of meetings in marts around the country in an effort to mobilise farmers in defence of the family farm.

The meetings will kick off in Elphin Mart on 11 November. There will be further meetings in Carrigallen Mart on 16 November and Ballina Mart on 25 November.

The Dealer hears that more meetings are planned.