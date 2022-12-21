Four year old Arlo Egan from the YMCA crèche on Aungier St met the donkey at the IFA live animal crib. \ Finbarr O’Rourke

Speaking to visitors young and old at the IFA live animal crib in St Stephen’s Green this week, I had one lady tell me that the resident donkey had great taste.

She compared the donkey’s taste and “inspired choice” of accommodation to the “tackiness” of the Lord Mayor’s new Funderland at the Mansion House, the previous home of the crib.

Another quip came from the donkey’s minder, Aoife Sherlock, who feared the equine’s overly fluffed eyebrows gave her an awful moody head.

Whether frowning eyebrows or tasteful accommodation, the donkey and her goat and sheep colleagues did a great job in this year’s crib. Congrats to all.