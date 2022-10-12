Farmers are being warned not to approach or engage with people who are found trespassing or breaking into property by Garda superintendent William Leahy.

He told the Irish Farmers Journal after a rural crime meeting in Tipperary last week that it has been proven several times that farmers should not try to engage with trespassers, whoever they may be.

“Ring 112 straight away and stress the urgency of the call. Do not engage with them.” he said.

Any incidents, he added, no matter how trivial, need to be reported.

“We are looking at trends, we are looking at what crimes are being committed so if we can look at patterns, the more successful we can be in investigating it.”

Property marking

“The property marking programme is currently being rolled out at the moment; it’s a free service and you should avail of it. Everything from a television to a tractor can be marked. It’s invaluable to us in locating property,” he said.

Social media

Leahy also warned of the dangers of social media.

“We are too free with our information. We are telling everyone that we are away on holidays or at 40th and 21st birthday parties. The criminals are scanning those sites and that’s where they are getting their information from,” he added.