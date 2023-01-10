Inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal, don't miss all you need to know about saving tax this year.

January is the perfect time to plan your finances for the year ahead and we have plenty of tips and advice on how to save money.

Now is a good time to look at where savings can be made and a little bit of planning now can help avoid any nasty surprises in the future.

Written in association with IFAC, we have plenty of simple, fully-compliant and easy-to-understand tax rules that you might not be taking full advantage of.

From reducing your income tax to ensuring you qualify for inheritance tax and capital gains tax relief, this week's issue is a must-read for all farmers.

There is plenty about how to manage tax credits, personal and business bills, stock relief and medical bills.

Plus, how you can save through pensions, advice on VAT, succession tax credits and advice on how to be tax-efficient, only inside this week's Irish Farmers Journal.