Autumn conference: Agriculture heading into 2023

The Irish Farmers Journal in association with the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) will host a conference on Thursday 13 October from 1pm to explore the prospects for agriculture heading into 2023.

The event will hear from Michael Haverty, a senior research consultant and partner at The Andersons Centre, who will provide detailed analysis on the big policy issues facing farmers, the potential impact of trade deals and the prospects for agriculture into 2023 and beyond.

Michael, who originally hails from the west of Ireland, is well-known within NI agriculture, and has been commissioned by various public and private sector bodies to undertake policy analysis and research across a number of key issues.

The conference takes place at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown on Thursday 13 October at 1pm.

