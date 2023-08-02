For this week only, we are offering you a chance to save €90 when you take out a one-year digital subscription with the Irish Farmers Journal - and we will send you two tickets to the Tullamore Show. Be quick - this offer ends Friday 4 August.
Subscribe here!
Purchase a one-year premium digital subscription for just €129 (normally €179) and you will get:
Full access to our website and app - all our daily farming news, technical content, podcasts, video hub and much more!Access to our ePaper every Wednesday night at 10.30pm.Over 10 years of Irish Farmers Journal archives, including specialist publications.
Total package value - €219
Flash sale price - €129
Total saving - €90!
Subscribe here!
Claim back up to 52%
Don't forget, farmers can claim back up to 52% of the price paid for their subscription, as the Irish Farmers Journal is a legitimate business expense directly related to the running of your farm.
For this week only, we are offering you a chance to save €90 when you take out a one-year digital subscription with the Irish Farmers Journal - and we will send you two tickets to the Tullamore Show. Be quick - this offer ends Friday 4 August.
Subscribe here!
Purchase a one-year premium digital subscription for just €129 (normally €179) and you will get: Full access to our website and app - all our daily farming news, technical content, podcasts, video hub and much more!Access to our ePaper every Wednesday night at 10.30pm.Over 10 years of Irish Farmers Journal archives, including specialist publications.
Total package value - €219
Flash sale price - €129
Total saving - €90!
Subscribe here!
Claim back up to 52%
Don't forget, farmers can claim back up to 52% of the price paid for their subscription, as the Irish Farmers Journal is a legitimate business expense directly related to the running of your farm.
SHARING OPTIONS: