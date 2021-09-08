Tyrone GAA legend Brian Dooher is well known for his three All-Ireland medals as a player and, more recently, for reaching this weekend’s senior football final in his first season as co-manager.

But the Aughabrack man has an impressive record off the football field too.

Dooher is deputy chief vet at the Department of Agriculture in Northern Ireland (NI) and has had his hands full at the day job in recent times.

Ahead of a potential no-deal Brexit in 2019, he oversaw preparations for the colossal amount of paperwork that would have been required for NI to move agri-food products into the EU.

More recently, he has been instrumental in keeping local meat factories operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a point acknowledged by NI Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots during a briefing at Stormont last year.

Dooher farms in his own right and is known for breeding pedigree Texel sheep and Simmental cattle. In his spare time, that’s if he has any these days, Dooher can be seen running on the roads of north Tyrone.