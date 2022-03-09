Doosan has just launched the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators, which mark the first in a new generation of machines from the manufacturer.

Doosan has just launched the DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators, which mark the first in a new generation of machines from the manufacturer, which feature a new shared global styling.

Both of the new zero-tail-swing models are powered by Doosan’s own D18 Stage V-compliant diesel engine providing 48.8hp (36.4kW) of power at 2,200rpm.

The manufacturer claims these machines offer the highest power and torque in their class.

The machines offer an auxiliary flow of up to 80l/min. Newly designed cast counterweights ensure stability, while an additional 200kg bolt-mounted counterweight option is available for the DX55R-7.

Cab

The DX50Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators feature a new larger cab, for increased operator comfort. The cab has a full glass entry door for operator visibility on the left-hand side of the machine, while high-luminance LED work lamps enhance visibility and additional LED lamps are also available.

Cab features are said to include an enhanced heating and air conditioning system, DAB audio, an 8in touch screen, air suspension seat with heating, a thumbwheel joystick and an AC control panel keypad.

Both machines have Doosan’s latest ‘DoosanCONNECT’ system installed as standard, which offers a telematics management system for the excavators, by collecting data from sensors on the machines.

New blade and control

The excavators incorporate a new dozer blade, providing both a higher dozer lifting height and digging depth than other machines on the market. The machines also have a new dozer blade control lever.

Using the dozer lever, the operator can select between low and high speed for the levelling blade hydraulics. Travel speed can also be selected by using the travel selector button on the dozer lever.

When hydraulic oil pressure rises due to going up a slope while driving in the high-speed mode, the travel speed auto-shift valve automatically resets the travel speed to low.

The dozer control also provides a new blade floating function, pushing the dozer lever all the way forward puts the lever into the detent position and leaves the dozer blade in a ‘float’ position.

One can also choose the optional dozer lock function, which prevents dozer blade creep. If the machine has the optional blade lock valve installed, the floating function will not work when the lever is in the detent position.