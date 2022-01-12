Tobroco-Giant will build selected compact wheel loaders in the orange colours of Doosan and will be sold under the Doosan name throughout its European dealer network.

Doosan Infracore Europe has signed an exclusive supply agreement with Netherlands-based compact wheel loader manufacturer Tobroco-Giant.

Tobroco-Giant will build selected compact wheel loaders in the orange colours of Doosan and will be sold under the Doosan name throughout its European dealer network.

Doosan will introduce the first models under the agreement this year. The loaders will be in the 3,500kg to 5,000kg weight range. Overall, the new partnership covers a total of five compact wheel loader models, which will be distributed across Europe.

Chris Jeong, CEO at Doosan Infracore Europe, stated: “We are delighted with our new partnership with Tobroco-Giant. Doosan Infracore is constantly looking at improving and extending the product offering from the company, to ensure our customers have the most innovative and competitive solutions for their needs. With Tobroco-Giant, we have a partner with long-standing experience and a high-performing range of Compact Wheel Loaders.”

